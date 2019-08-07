News (NWS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

News (NASDAQ:NWS) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th.

News (NASDAQ:NWS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter. News had a negative net margin of 1.60% and a positive return on equity of 2.59%.

Get News alerts:

NASDAQ:NWS opened at $13.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.68. News has a 12-month low of $10.85 and a 12-month high of $15.63.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of News from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th.

About News

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

Featured Story: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.