Newmark Group Inc (NASDAQ:NMRK) Receives $15.00 Average PT from Analysts

Newmark Group Inc (NASDAQ:NMRK) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.00.

NMRK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Newmark Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Newmark Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Newmark Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ:NMRK opened at $8.79 on Friday. Newmark Group has a 12-month low of $7.02 and a 12-month high of $13.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.38.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Newmark Group had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 40.24%. The company had revenue of $551.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.63 million. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Newmark Group will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is presently 26.32%.

In other Newmark Group news, CEO Barry M. Gosin acquired 561,084 shares of Newmark Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.71 per share, with a total value of $4,325,957.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of Newmark Group during the second quarter worth $147,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmark Group during the second quarter worth $32,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmark Group during the second quarter worth $102,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Newmark Group during the second quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Newmark Group during the second quarter worth $43,000. 55.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Newmark Group

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. Its investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment sales; and agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and diligence and underwriting, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, and loan sales under the Newmark Knight Frank name.

