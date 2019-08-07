Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.63.

NWL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Consumer Edge assumed coverage on Newell Brands in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Newell Brands from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,103,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,388,000 after acquiring an additional 660,185 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $315,000. Washington Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 3,754.9% in the first quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 17,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 17,160 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 3.2% in the first quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 52,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 1,122.3% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 28,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 25,858 shares during the last quarter. 98.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Newell Brands stock traded up $0.47 on Wednesday, hitting $16.29. 5,364,476 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,159,953. Newell Brands has a one year low of $13.04 and a one year high of $24.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.89. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.55% and a negative net margin of 46.92%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Newell Brands will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

