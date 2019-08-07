Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Shares Bought by Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 40.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 210,088 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,013 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.23% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $17,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 89.8% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 9,242.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 313.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Haig P. Bozigian sold 66,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total transaction of $5,342,026.71. Following the sale, the insider now owns 164,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,174,573.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Haig P. Bozigian sold 19,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $1,640,630.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 161,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,711,430.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 200,986 shares of company stock worth $16,521,687 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NBIX traded down $1.00 on Wednesday, reaching $93.95. The stock had a trading volume of 8,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,020. The company has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 427.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 7.32, a current ratio of 7.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.72 and a 12-month high of $126.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.07.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $183.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.79 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 2.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 89.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NBIX. BidaskClub upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $113.00 target price on Neurocrine Biosciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Neurocrine Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.15.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

