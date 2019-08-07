Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,716,711 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,015 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.39% of Netflix worth $630,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 692,107 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $185,212,000 after buying an additional 48,349 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Broadleaf Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,585,000. 77.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $450.00 price target on shares of Netflix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $480.00 price target on shares of Netflix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $470.00 to $450.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Netflix to $371.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $390.47.

NASDAQ NFLX traded down $7.16 on Wednesday, hitting $302.94. The stock had a trading volume of 7,678,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,668,502. The business has a fifty day moving average of $351.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $231.23 and a 52-week high of $386.80. The company has a market capitalization of $139.59 billion, a PE ratio of 113.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.23.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Netflix had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 20.88%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 55,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.54, for a total transaction of $17,130,562.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,130,562.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 1,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $453,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 357 shares in the company, valued at $133,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,862 shares of company stock worth $56,966,404 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

