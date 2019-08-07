NetApp (NTAP) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 14th. Analysts expect NetApp to post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. NetApp has set its Q1 2020 guidance at $0.78-0.86 EPS and its Q1 guidance at $0.78-0.86 EPS.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 71.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. On average, analysts expect NetApp to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get NetApp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $45.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.09. NetApp has a 1 year low of $44.79 and a 1 year high of $88.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. This is an increase from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is 47.76%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NTAP. Lake Street Capital downgraded NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NetApp from $59.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on NetApp to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded NetApp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. NetApp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.90.

In related news, SVP Matthew K. Fawcett sold 11,195 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.76, for a total transaction of $657,818.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,508,184.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew K. Fawcett sold 38,195 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.55, for a total value of $2,350,902.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,371,336.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 161,092 shares of company stock valued at $9,676,120 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

See Also: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.