NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NeoPhotonics Corporation is engaged in the design and manufacture of photonic integrated circuit, or PIC, based modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive, high-speed communications networks. Products offered by the Company includes high-speed products that enable data transmission at 10Gbps, 40Gbps and 100Gbps, agility products such as ROADMs that dynamically allocate bandwidth to adjust for volatile traffic patterns, and access products that provide high-bandwidth connections to more devices and people over fixed and wireless networks. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on NPTN. MKM Partners restated a neutral rating and set a $4.50 target price (down from $9.00) on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research report on Friday, May 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of NeoPhotonics from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Craig Hallum set a $6.00 target price on shares of NeoPhotonics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. B. Riley upgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $7.25 to $5.50 in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.84.

Shares of NeoPhotonics stock opened at $5.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.51. NeoPhotonics has a 52-week low of $3.26 and a 52-week high of $9.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 1.61.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.12. NeoPhotonics had a negative net margin of 11.85% and a negative return on equity of 17.55%. The company had revenue of $81.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that NeoPhotonics will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.79, for a total value of $69,480.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $69,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elizabeth Lynne Eby purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.57 per share, for a total transaction of $178,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,262,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 136.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 962,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,053,000 after buying an additional 554,494 shares during the period. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,166,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,266,000. Finally, AlpInvest Partners B.V. purchased a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G (gigabits per second) and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; optical components for coherent systems, including narrow linewidth tunable transmit and local oscillator lasers (NLW-ITLA) that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission, as well as coherent micro-modulators, which encode the information on the intensity and phase of the optical beam; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent signals.

