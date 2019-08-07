NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) Trading 8.1% Higher

NeoPhotonics Corp (NYSE:NPTN)’s stock price traded up 8.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.87 and last traded at $6.29, 3,647,626 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 254% from the average session volume of 1,029,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.82.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners raised shares of NeoPhotonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of NeoPhotonics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Craig Hallum set a $6.00 price objective on shares of NeoPhotonics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of NeoPhotonics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.84.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.55. The company has a market capitalization of $284.40 million, a PE ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $81.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.91 million. NeoPhotonics had a negative net margin of 11.85% and a negative return on equity of 17.55%. NeoPhotonics’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NeoPhotonics Corp will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 12,000 shares of NeoPhotonics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.79, for a total transaction of $69,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $69,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elizabeth Lynne Eby purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.57 per share, for a total transaction of $178,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NPTN. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 49.5% in the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 5,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in NeoPhotonics in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 413.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 6,028 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NeoPhotonics in the second quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in NeoPhotonics in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

NeoPhotonics Company Profile (NYSE:NPTN)

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G (gigabits per second) and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; optical components for coherent systems, including narrow linewidth tunable transmit and local oscillator lasers (NLW-ITLA) that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission, as well as coherent micro-modulators, which encode the information on the intensity and phase of the optical beam; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent signals.

