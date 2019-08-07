NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.12, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $81.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.91 million. NeoPhotonics had a negative net margin of 11.85% and a negative return on equity of 17.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. NeoPhotonics updated its Q3 2019 guidance to $-0.03-0.07 EPS and its Q3 guidance to (0.03)-0.07 EPS.

NPTN stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,565,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024,120. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $284.40 million, a P/E ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 1.61. NeoPhotonics has a 12 month low of $3.26 and a 12 month high of $9.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.51.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NPTN shares. B. Riley upgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $7.25 to $5.50 in a research note on Monday, May 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of NeoPhotonics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of NeoPhotonics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.84.

In related news, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.79, for a total transaction of $69,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Elizabeth Lynne Eby acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.57 per share, with a total value of $178,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its stake in NeoPhotonics by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 5,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in NeoPhotonics by 413.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 6,028 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in NeoPhotonics during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in NeoPhotonics by 356.6% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 12,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 9,621 shares during the last quarter. 77.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NeoPhotonics

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G (gigabits per second) and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; optical components for coherent systems, including narrow linewidth tunable transmit and local oscillator lasers (NLW-ITLA) that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission, as well as coherent micro-modulators, which encode the information on the intensity and phase of the optical beam; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent signals.

