NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of (0.03)-0.07 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($0.17). The company issued revenue guidance of $87-93 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $59.55 million.NeoPhotonics also updated its Q3 2019 guidance to $-0.03-0.07 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeoPhotonics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC lowered NeoPhotonics from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. B. Riley raised NeoPhotonics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $7.25 to $5.50 in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered NeoPhotonics from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. NeoPhotonics has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.84.

Shares of NPTN stock traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.82. The stock had a trading volume of 12,024,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,716. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. NeoPhotonics has a twelve month low of $3.26 and a twelve month high of $9.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.51. The company has a market cap of $198.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 1.61.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.12. NeoPhotonics had a negative net margin of 11.85% and a negative return on equity of 17.55%. The company had revenue of $81.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that NeoPhotonics will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Elizabeth Lynne Eby bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.57 per share, with a total value of $178,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 12,000 shares of NeoPhotonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.79, for a total value of $69,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

About NeoPhotonics

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G (gigabits per second) and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; optical components for coherent systems, including narrow linewidth tunable transmit and local oscillator lasers (NLW-ITLA) that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission, as well as coherent micro-modulators, which encode the information on the intensity and phase of the optical beam; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent signals.

