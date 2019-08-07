NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) Issues Q3 2019 Earnings Guidance

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) issued an update on its third quarter 2019 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.03-0.07 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $87-93 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $65.93 million.NeoPhotonics also updated its Q3 guidance to (0.03)-0.07 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:NPTN traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.11. 152,690 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,029,591. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.98. NeoPhotonics has a 52-week low of $3.26 and a 52-week high of $9.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.91 million, a P/E ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 1.61.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.12. NeoPhotonics had a negative return on equity of 17.55% and a negative net margin of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $81.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that NeoPhotonics will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NPTN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut NeoPhotonics from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Craig Hallum set a $6.00 price target on NeoPhotonics and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. MKM Partners raised NeoPhotonics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, B. Riley raised NeoPhotonics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the company from $7.25 to $5.50 in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. NeoPhotonics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.84.

In other NeoPhotonics news, CFO Elizabeth Lynne Eby purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.57 per share, with a total value of $178,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.79, for a total value of $69,480.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G (gigabits per second) and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; optical components for coherent systems, including narrow linewidth tunable transmit and local oscillator lasers (NLW-ITLA) that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission, as well as coherent micro-modulators, which encode the information on the intensity and phase of the optical beam; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent signals.

