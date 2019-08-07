NCC Group (NCC) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of NCC Group (LON: NCC) in the last few weeks:

8/5/2019 – NCC Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

7/30/2019 – NCC Group had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 220 ($2.87). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/25/2019 – NCC Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

7/22/2019 – NCC Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

7/4/2019 – NCC Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

6/28/2019 – NCC Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

6/17/2019 – NCC Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

6/11/2019 – NCC Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

6/11/2019 – NCC Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

NCC stock remained flat at $GBX 180 ($2.35) during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 267,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,427. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $496.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.50. NCC Group PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 111.50 ($1.46) and a 12 month high of GBX 227.60 ($2.97). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 171.33.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a GBX 3.15 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.83%. This is a boost from NCC Group’s previous dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. NCC Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.04%.

NCC Group plc provides cyber security and risk mitigation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Escrow and Assurance. It offers software escrow solutions that include escrow agreements, software verification, secure verification, software as a service assured, Internet corporation for assigned names and numbers compliance, and software risk assessment solutions.

