NCC Group (NCC) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of NCC Group (LON: NCC) in the last few weeks:
- 8/5/2019 – NCC Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.
- 7/30/2019 – NCC Group had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 220 ($2.87). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 7/25/2019 – NCC Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.
- 7/22/2019 – NCC Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.
- 7/4/2019 – NCC Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.
- 6/28/2019 – NCC Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.
- 6/17/2019 – NCC Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.
- 6/11/2019 – NCC Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.
- 6/11/2019 – NCC Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.
NCC stock remained flat at $GBX 180 ($2.35) during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 267,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,427. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $496.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.50. NCC Group PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 111.50 ($1.46) and a 12 month high of GBX 227.60 ($2.97). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 171.33.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a GBX 3.15 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.83%. This is a boost from NCC Group’s previous dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. NCC Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.04%.
Read More: What is a support level?
Receive News & Ratings for NCC Group PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCC Group PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.