Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM) shares rose 5.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.66 and last traded at $4.56, approximately 124,678 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 186,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.34.

NM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Navios Maritime from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Navios Maritime from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 1st.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.04. The company has a market capitalization of $51.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07.

Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The shipping company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.76) by $2.57. The business had revenue of $140.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.57 million. Navios Maritime had a negative return on equity of 11.37% and a negative net margin of 44.04%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Navios Maritime stock. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM) by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,475 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,775 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc. owned approximately 1.15% of Navios Maritime worth $602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 11.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM)

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc operates as a seaborne shipping and logistics company in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and internationally. The company focuses on the transportation and transshipment of dry bulk commodities, including iron ores, coal, and grains. It operates through three segments: Dry Bulk Vessel Operations, Logistics Business, and Containers Business.

