Navigator Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NVGS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $61.52 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Navigator Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NVGS) will post $61.52 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Navigator’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $62.80 million and the lowest is $59.53 million. Navigator reported sales of $73.16 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Navigator will report full year sales of $261.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $257.19 million to $266.22 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $312.13 million, with estimates ranging from $293.53 million to $338.65 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Navigator.

Get Navigator alerts:

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The shipping company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $76.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.73 million. Navigator had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.72%. Navigator’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Navigator from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Navigator from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Navigator from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Navigator from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVGS. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Navigator in the 4th quarter worth about $310,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Navigator by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 56,896 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 32,512 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Navigator by 3.3% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,056,173 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,618,000 after buying an additional 33,500 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Navigator by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 507,891 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,775,000 after buying an additional 7,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Navigator by 7.5% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 49,931 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 3,475 shares during the period. 68.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NVGS traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.98. 114,362 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,751. The stock has a market cap of $556.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -199.80 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.97. Navigator has a 12-month low of $8.70 and a 12-month high of $12.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

About Navigator

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated a fleet of 38 vessels.

Featured Article: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Navigator (NVGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Navigator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navigator and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.