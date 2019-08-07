National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

NATI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Instruments from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday. Deutsche Bank cut shares of National Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of National Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.33.

Shares of NATI stock opened at $42.01 on Tuesday. National Instruments has a 12 month low of $38.01 and a 12 month high of $51.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 31.35 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.63%.

In other National Instruments news, insider Scott Arthur Rust sold 3,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total value of $123,743.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,659 shares in the company, valued at $1,662,139.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey L. Kodosky sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $82,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 351,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,428,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,027 shares of company stock valued at $1,000,629. 1.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in shares of National Instruments by 8.9% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in shares of National Instruments by 1.3% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 20,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its position in shares of National Instruments by 8.5% during the second quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 4,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its position in shares of National Instruments by 13.3% during the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of National Instruments by 3.3% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 12,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes LabVIEW, a graphical application software package to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

