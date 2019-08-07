National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of National Bank Holdings Corp (NYSE:NBHC) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $33.42. National Bank shares last traded at $33.41, with a volume of 1,948 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine lowered National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.04.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $73.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.64 million. National Bank had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 24.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that National Bank Holdings Corp will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in National Bank during the second quarter worth about $193,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in National Bank by 997.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 5,975 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in National Bank during the first quarter worth about $220,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in National Bank by 3.7% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 8,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its holdings in National Bank by 316.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 9,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 7,417 shares during the period. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About National Bank (NYSE:NBHC)

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

