National Bank Financial Cuts Mediagrif Interactive Technologies (TSE:MDF) Price Target to C$8.00

Mediagrif Interactive Technologies (TSE:MDF) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$12.00 to C$8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 39.62% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Laurentian cut their target price on Mediagrif Interactive Technologies from C$10.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of TSE:MDF traded down C$0.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$5.73. 11,138 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,244. Mediagrif Interactive Technologies has a 1-year low of C$5.50 and a 1-year high of C$12.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.23 million and a P/E ratio of -3.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.76.

Mediagrif Interactive Technologies (TSE:MDF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C($0.12). The firm had revenue of C$20.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$20.76 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Mediagrif Interactive Technologies will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Paul Bourque bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$7.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$209,347.20.

Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Company Profile

Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides e-commerce solutions to private sector businesses, public sector organizations, and consumers in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. Its e-business networks and solutions allow buyers and sellers to find, purchase, and sell products and services; help contractors and vendors access information on business opportunities from the government and private sectors; and offer professionals with automated and integrated business solutions to streamline the supply chain.

