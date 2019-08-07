National Bank Financial Cuts Mediagrif Interactive Technologies (TSE:MDF) Price Target to C$8.00

Mediagrif Interactive Technologies (TSE:MDF) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$12.00 to C$8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 39.62% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Laurentian cut their target price on Mediagrif Interactive Technologies from C$10.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Wednesday.
Shares of TSE:MDF traded down C$0.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$5.73. 11,138 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,244. Mediagrif Interactive Technologies has a 1-year low of C$5.50 and a 1-year high of C$12.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.23 million and a P/E ratio of -3.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.76.
In related news, Senior Officer Paul Bourque bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$7.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$209,347.20.
Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Company Profile
Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides e-commerce solutions to private sector businesses, public sector organizations, and consumers in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. Its e-business networks and solutions allow buyers and sellers to find, purchase, and sell products and services; help contractors and vendors access information on business opportunities from the government and private sectors; and offer professionals with automated and integrated business solutions to streamline the supply chain.
Featured Article: Candlestick
Receive News & Ratings for Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mediagrif Interactive Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.