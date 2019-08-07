National Bank Financial Comments on Encana Corp’s FY2019 Earnings (TSE:ECA)

Encana Corp (TSE:ECA) (NYSE:ECA) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Encana in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 31st. National Bank Financial analyst T. Wood now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.50. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Encana’s FY2020 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

Get Encana alerts:

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Encana from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Cormark reduced their price target on shares of Encana from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Encana from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.29.

TSE ECA opened at C$5.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $8.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.20. Encana has a 1 year low of C$5.31 and a 1 year high of C$18.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Encana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.58%.

About Encana

Encana Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in various assets, including the Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta; Duvernay in west central Alberta; and other upstream operations comprising Wheatland in southern Alberta, Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Deep Panuke located in offshore Nova Scotia in Canada.

Recommended Story: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Encana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.