Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $74.88 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO) will report sales of $74.88 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Nanometrics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $78.00 million and the lowest is $72.90 million. Nanometrics posted sales of $76.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nanometrics will report full year sales of $297.18 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $294.00 million to $298.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $338.75 million, with estimates ranging from $327.90 million to $347.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Nanometrics.

Nanometrics (NASDAQ:NANO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21. Nanometrics had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $67.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.38 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Nanometrics in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Nanometrics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (up from $37.00) on shares of Nanometrics in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Nanometrics in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Nanometrics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Shares of NANO traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.59. The company had a trading volume of 8,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,759. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.66. The company has a current ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Nanometrics has a 1-year low of $25.52 and a 1-year high of $48.26. The company has a market cap of $765.46 million, a PE ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.60.

In other Nanometrics news, Director Timothy J. Stultz sold 12,014 shares of Nanometrics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total transaction of $422,532.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 239,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,414,879.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Timothy J. Stultz sold 47,986 shares of Nanometrics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $1,681,429.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 257,249 shares in the company, valued at $9,014,004.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,725 shares of company stock worth $2,129,533. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NANO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Nanometrics by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 331,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,059,000 after purchasing an additional 12,021 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Nanometrics by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 260,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,131,000 after buying an additional 14,971 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Nanometrics by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 215,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,897,000 after buying an additional 20,860 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nanometrics by 310.0% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 54,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after buying an additional 41,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Nanometrics by 378.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 8,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 6,336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

About Nanometrics

Nanometrics Incorporated provides process control metrology and inspection systems for use primarily in the fabrication of semiconductors and other solid-state devices, and industrial and scientific applications worldwide. The company offers automated metrology systems that provide optical critical dimension, thin film metrology, and wafer stress metrology for transistor and interconnect metrology applications; and integrated metrology systems that are installed onto wafer processing equipment to provide near real-time measurements.

