Nano Trading Down 11.3% This Week (NANO)

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. Nano has a total market capitalization of $146.80 million and approximately $4.51 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nano coin can now be bought for approximately $1.10 or 0.00009201 BTC on exchanges including CoinEx, OKEx, CoinFalcon and Bit-Z. During the last week, Nano has traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,960.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $226.16 or 0.01888832 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $338.76 or 0.02829235 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $91.46 or 0.00763859 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.80 or 0.00800115 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00010538 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00049318 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61.52 or 0.00513762 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00138109 BTC.

About Nano

Nano is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The official message board for Nano is forum.raiblocks.net . Nano’s official Twitter account is @raiblocks and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nano’s official website is nano.org/en . The Reddit community for Nano is /r/raiblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Nano

Nano can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Coindeal, RightBTC, CoinFalcon, Binance, HitBTC, OKEx, Mercatox, Koinex, Nanex, Bit-Z, Kucoin, Bitinka and CoinEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

