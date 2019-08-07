Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $21.09

Shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $21.09 and last traded at $21.15, with a volume of 717392 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.05.

MUR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Murphy Oil from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 10th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Murphy Oil and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.79.

The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

In other Murphy Oil news, insider Thomas J. Mireles sold 7,400 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.60, for a total value of $204,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,756.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 6.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MUR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Murphy Oil by 632.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Murphy Oil by 247.7% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,369 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in Murphy Oil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. MHI Funds LLC bought a new stake in Murphy Oil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $192,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 906.8% during the 1st quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 6,766 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 6,094 shares during the period. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Murphy Oil Company Profile (NYSE:MUR)

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, Malaysia, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

