Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) Given a €220.00 Price Target by Independent Research Analysts

Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) received a €220.00 ($255.81) target price from equities researchers at Independent Research in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MEURV. UBS Group set a €192.00 ($223.26) price target on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €240.00 ($279.07) price target on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €215.00 ($250.00) price target on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a €226.10 ($262.91) price target on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Munchener Ruckvers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €215.01 ($250.01).

Munchener Ruckvers has a 12-month low of €164.50 ($191.28) and a 12-month high of €200.00 ($232.56).

