Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) Shares Sold by SNS Financial Group LLC

SNS Financial Group LLC reduced its holdings in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,992 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,064 shares during the quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 6,039 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,720 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 274 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MSI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $160.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Argus raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.16.

Shares of MSI traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $171.36. 25,557 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 799,720. The company has a market capitalization of $28.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $168.72. Motorola Solutions Inc has a one year low of $108.25 and a one year high of $173.44.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 104.51% and a net margin of 13.47%. Motorola Solutions’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.38%.

In other news, Chairman Gregory Q. Brown sold 21,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.93, for a total value of $3,173,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Rajan Naik sold 1,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.83, for a total value of $257,617.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 238,714 shares of company stock valued at $38,082,321. 2.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

