Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) Sets New 12-Month High at $25.96

Morphic Holding (NASDAQ:MORF) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $25.96 and last traded at $25.83, with a volume of 1103 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.49.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Morphic in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Morphic in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Morphic in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Morphic in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo purchased 666,667 shares of Morphic stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,005.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Fund V. Gp L.P. Omega purchased 133,333 shares of Morphic stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $1,999,995.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 833,333 shares of company stock valued at $12,499,995 in the last ninety days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Morphic stock. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Morphic Holding (NASDAQ:MORF) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 75,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,498,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC owned 0.26% of Morphic as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Morphic Company Profile

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. The company's lead product candidates in clinical development are MORF-720, a selective oral avb6 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and a4b7 specific integrin inhibitors for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease.

