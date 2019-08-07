Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.20.

MS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $65.00 target price on Morgan Stanley and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Destination Wealth Management lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Lourd Capital LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lourd Capital LLC now owns 10,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 11,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MS traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $40.56. The stock had a trading volume of 13,037,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,023,536. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $36.74 and a 52 week high of $50.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.83. The company has a market cap of $67.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.32.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 30.37%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

