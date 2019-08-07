Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Sells 25,758 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lessened its position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 39.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,758 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned 0.08% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $2,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMN. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 878,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,385,000 after purchasing an additional 362,575 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,612,000. Northstar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Northstar Capital Management LLC now owns 65,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 149,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,029,000 after purchasing an additional 8,966 shares during the period. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 773 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $42,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew M. Stern sold 4,668 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total transaction of $243,156.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,111.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,021 shares of company stock valued at $2,575,229. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AMN shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

NYSE:AMN opened at $50.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.93. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.04 and a 12 month high of $65.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.89.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 24.75%. The firm had revenue of $535.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.06 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. The company offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a shorter-term staffing solution under the NurseChoice brand; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work or on as-needed basis under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

