Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,897 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,864 shares during the quarter. Steven Madden makes up approximately 1.6% of Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned about 0.21% of Steven Madden worth $6,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,470,104 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $74,745,000 after acquiring an additional 828,499 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 193,038 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,831,000 after acquiring an additional 64,427 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 201.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 240,861 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,288,000 after acquiring an additional 161,069 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 25,678 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 8,493 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 245.2% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,589 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 9,652 shares during the period. 95.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Steven Madden news, Director Robert Garrett Smith sold 9,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $287,277.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rose Peabody Lynch sold 3,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.17, for a total value of $109,056.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,447.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Steven Madden stock opened at $30.55 on Wednesday. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $27.88 and a 52 week high of $39.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.85.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $444.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Steven Madden’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

SHOO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Canaccord Genuity set a $41.00 price target on Steven Madden and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. BidaskClub raised Steven Madden from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut Steven Madden from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.80.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children worldwide. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, Brian Atwood, Blondo, Kate Spade, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

