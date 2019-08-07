Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Lowers Stake in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,597 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 39,769 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned approximately 0.09% of LHC Group worth $3,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LHCG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in LHC Group during the 4th quarter worth $51,535,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LHC Group in the first quarter valued at about $42,215,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,123,833 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $105,506,000 after acquiring an additional 224,124 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LHC Group in the first quarter valued at about $20,374,000. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LHC Group in the first quarter valued at about $14,838,000. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LHCG opened at $121.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. LHC Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.84 and a 52 week high of $129.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $121.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 34.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.84.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The health services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. LHC Group had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The firm had revenue of $502.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.16 million. Research analysts forecast that LHC Group, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LHCG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of LHC Group to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of LHC Group in a report on Sunday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of LHC Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.70.

In related news, COO Donald Dwayne Stelly sold 448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $53,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 91,252 shares in the company, valued at $10,950,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald T. Nixon sold 12,000 shares of LHC Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.20, for a total transaction of $1,406,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,410,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,269 shares of company stock valued at $5,314,613 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

