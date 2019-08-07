Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC cut its position in Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 63,193 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 41,130 shares during the quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $2,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,426 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 122.8% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,756 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 6,480 shares during the period. THB Asset Management acquired a new stake in Globus Medical in the first quarter valued at $215,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Globus Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $43,840,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Globus Medical by 9.0% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 39,900 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

GMED has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Globus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target (up from $52.00) on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $45.00 price target on shares of Globus Medical and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Globus Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $50.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, May 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Globus Medical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.20.

GMED opened at $48.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 28.96, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.10. Globus Medical Inc has a 12-month low of $38.01 and a 12-month high of $57.83.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical device company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.41. The firm had revenue of $150.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.93 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Globus Medical Inc will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address a variety of musculoskeletal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches.

Featured Story: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED).

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.