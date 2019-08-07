Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Buys 1,390 Shares of Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 53,583 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $4,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dorman Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Dorman Products by 19.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,427 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after buying an additional 4,851 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Dorman Products by 3.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 49,458 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH increased its holdings in Dorman Products by 135.7% during the first quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 6,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Dorman Products by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 940,179 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $84,633,000 after buying an additional 11,446 shares during the period. 81.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DORM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dorman Products in a report on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.50.

NASDAQ DORM opened at $70.82 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.30. Dorman Products Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.68 and a 12-month high of $97.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.57.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $254.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.68 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 11.28%. Dorman Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dorman Products Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dorman Products Profile

Dorman Products, Inc supplies automotive replacement parts, automotive hardware, and brake products to the automotive aftermarket and mass merchandise markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake manifolds, exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, wheel bolts, and wheel lug nuts.

