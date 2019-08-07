Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL trimmed its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) by 81.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 638,500 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $9,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MNST. AJO LP raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 811.6% during the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,754,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561,959 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 1,339.2% during the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 863,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,148,000 after purchasing an additional 803,827 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,227,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,982,000 after purchasing an additional 329,076 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 554,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,267,000 after purchasing an additional 303,973 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,335,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,159,000 after purchasing an additional 289,340 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MNST traded down $0.44 on Wednesday, reaching $59.75. 1,977,951 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,154,988. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.16. The company has a market capitalization of $32.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.30. Monster Beverage Corp has a 12 month low of $47.74 and a 12 month high of $66.38.

MNST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Macquarie set a $63.00 target price on Monster Beverage and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Monster Beverage from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a $53.00 target price on Monster Beverage and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Monster Beverage has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.17.

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Guy Carling sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total transaction of $1,579,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,207,273.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Emelie Tirre sold 24,762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $1,552,577.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

