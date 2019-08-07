Monero (XMR) Hits One Day Volume of $119.94 Million

Monero (CURRENCY:XMR) traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. Monero has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion and approximately $119.94 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Monero has traded up 21% against the U.S. dollar. One Monero coin can now be bought for $97.46 or 0.00815457 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Nanex, BTC-Alpha, Bithumb and B2BX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00005611 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004415 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000245 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Monero Coin Profile

Monero (XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 17,142,363 coins. The Reddit community for Monero is /r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monero’s official Twitter account is @monerocurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org . The official website for Monero is www.monero.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “Ring Signature The Basics In cryptography, a ring signature is a type of digital signature that can be performed by any member of a group of users that each have keys. Therefore, a message signed with a ring signature is endorsed by someone in a particular group of people. One of the security properties of a ring signature is that it should be computationally infeasible to determine which of the group members' keys was used to produce the signature. For instance, a ring signature could be used to provide an anonymous signature from “a high-ranking White House official”, without revealing which official signed the message. Ring signatures are right for this application because the anonymity of a ring signature cannot be revoked, and because the group for a ring signature can be improvised (requires no prior setup). Application to Monero A ring signature makes use of your account keys and a number of public keys (also known as outputs) pulled from the blockchain using a triangular distribution method. Over the course of time, past outputs could be used multiple times to form possible signer participants. In a “ring” of possible signers, all ring members are equal and valid. There is no way an outside observer can tell which of the possible signers in a signature group belongs to your account. So, ring signatures ensure that transaction outputs are untraceable. Moreover, there are no fungibility issues with Monero given that every transaction output has plausible deniability (e.g. the network can not tell which outputs are spent or unspent). To read how Monero gives you privacy by default (unlinkability), see stealth addresses. “

Buying and Selling Monero

