Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.40.

Several analysts have commented on MOMO shares. Nomura boosted their price target on shares of Momo from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Momo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Momo in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.40 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Momo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Momo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th.

Shares of MOMO traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.76. 53,646 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,019,501. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 4.24. Momo has a 52-week low of $22.85 and a 52-week high of $49.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.19. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.29.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The information services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $554.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.78 million. Momo had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Momo will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MOMO. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Momo by 98.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,872,158 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $568,712,000 after buying an additional 7,367,585 shares during the last quarter. Genesis Asset Managers LLP bought a new stake in shares of Momo in the 1st quarter worth about $202,195,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Momo in the 4th quarter worth about $28,666,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Momo by 1,518.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 838,825 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,077,000 after buying an additional 786,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Momo by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,578,720 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $366,291,000 after buying an additional 680,061 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.67% of the company’s stock.

About Momo

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application and various related features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners. It offers Momo mobile application that enables users to establish and expand their social relationships based on locations; interests; and recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, and other video- and audio-based interactive experiences.

