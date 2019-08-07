Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Shares Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 306.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,331 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,417 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.22% of Mohawk Industries worth $23,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHK. Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 11,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.3% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 28,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,233,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 28.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.6% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 2.7% during the first quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MHK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Nomura lowered their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $176.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird set a $156.00 target price on shares of Mohawk Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. National Securities initiated coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $130.00 to $118.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Mohawk Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Mohawk Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.59.

Shares of NYSE MHK traded down $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.02. 190,208 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 942,304. The stock has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.38. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.35 and a 1 year high of $196.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $143.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum sold 6,000 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $870,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 47,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,902,435. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum sold 18,000 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.76, for a total value of $2,569,680.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 47,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,795,804.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,000 shares of company stock worth $4,481,028 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

