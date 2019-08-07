Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Given Buy Rating at Cowen

Cowen reiterated their buy rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) in a research note published on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded Mirati Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a hold rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub cut Mirati Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Mirati Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $95.16.

MRTX opened at $97.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of -30.60 and a beta of 1.99. Mirati Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $28.50 and a 1 year high of $111.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $102.89.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $0.58 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mirati Therapeutics will post -4.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, major shareholder Avoro Capital Advisors Llc sold 62,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.88, for a total value of $6,367,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael G. Grey sold 5,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $376,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $463,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 803,768 shares of company stock worth $78,800,014. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRTX. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 109.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,606,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $337,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409,882 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 88.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,034,744 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $149,147,000 after purchasing an additional 956,022 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $17,687,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 91.0% during the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 149,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,960,000 after purchasing an additional 71,255 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $4,183,000.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company is involved in developing sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NCSLC); and in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat NCSLC patients with Casitas B-lineage Lymphoma genetic alterations, as well as KRAS G12C inhibitor program for NSCLC adenocarcinoma patients, colorectal cancer patients, and other cancers.

