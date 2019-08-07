Mineral Resources (ASX:MIN) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $15.37

Mineral Resources Limited (ASX:MIN) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.37 and traded as low as $14.26. Mineral Resources shares last traded at $14.46, with a volume of 1,432,940 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is A$15.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.75.

In related news, insider James McClements 4,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. Also, insider Timothy Roberts 4,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th.

Mineral Resources Limited operates as a mining services and processing company in Australia, China, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Mining Services and Processing, Mining, and Central. The company offers contract crushing, screening, and processing services on build-own-operate or build-operate basis for mining companies; mine services, including materials handling, plant and equipment hire, plant and equipment maintenance, tails recovery, and aggregate crushing; and design, engineering, and construction services in the resources sector.

