Midpoint (CVE:MPT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.03

Midpoint Holdings Ltd (CVE:MPT) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 12000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.03. The company has a market cap of $3.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00.

About Midpoint (CVE:MPT)

Midpoint Holdings Ltd., a Web-based enterprise, engages in the peer to peer (P2P) foreign exchange business in Canada. It operates a peer-to-peer foreign exchange matching platform that matches buyers and sellers of foreign currency, and transfers the funds to their location through an intermediary third-party payment provider.

See Also: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Midpoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midpoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.