MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.
Shares of NASDAQ:MGEE opened at $73.46 on Tuesday. MGE Energy has a 12-month low of $56.64 and a 12-month high of $76.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.32 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.68.
MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 15.49%. The business had revenue of $167.57 million for the quarter.
MGE Energy Company Profile
MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through five segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.
