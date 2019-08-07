Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Merit Medical Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.56. Merit Medical Systems reported earnings per share of $0.47 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems will report full-year earnings of $1.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.04. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.37. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Merit Medical Systems.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.08). Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $255.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Merit Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine raised Merit Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Sidoti set a $74.00 target price on Merit Medical Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Merit Medical Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

In other Merit Medical Systems news, COO Ronald Frost bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.00 per share, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nolan E. Karras sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total value of $243,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,750 shares of company stock worth $2,362,638 over the last three months. 4.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMSI. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 175.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,636,479 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $91,332,000 after buying an additional 1,042,364 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,321,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,188,000. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $17,371,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 34.9% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,019,118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $63,012,000 after buying an additional 263,386 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMSI stock traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.75. The stock had a trading volume of 551,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,440. Merit Medical Systems has a one year low of $37.34 and a one year high of $66.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.03.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. It provides peripheral intervention products, including access, angiography, intervention, and drainage and biopsy for diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, and electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management products to treat various heart conditions.

