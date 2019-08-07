Melinta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLNT) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Melinta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MLNT) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.04. Melinta Therapeutics shares last traded at $3.91, with a volume of 539,377 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Gabelli restated a “sell” rating on shares of Melinta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Melinta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. WBB Securities downgraded Melinta Therapeutics from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Melinta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $15.00 price objective on Melinta Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.04. The company has a market capitalization of $45.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 4.30.

Melinta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.72) by $0.38. Melinta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.13% and a negative net margin of 161.27%. The firm had revenue of $14.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.83 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Melinta Therapeutics Inc will post -9.57 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Melinta Therapeutics by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,532,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after buying an additional 106,721 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Melinta Therapeutics by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 142,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 14,567 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Melinta Therapeutics by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 772,725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 48,907 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Melinta Therapeutics by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 418,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 13,337 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Melinta Therapeutics by 431.8% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 315,905 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 256,506 shares during the period. 26.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Melinta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various anti-infectives for the treatment of bacterial infectious diseases in North America. It offers Baxdela, a monotherapy treatment of adult patients with acute bacterial skin or skin structure infections (ABSSSIs); Vabomere, an IV antibiotic used in treatment of gram-negative infections; Orbactiv, an IV antibiotic of the lipoglycopeptide class for the treatment of adult patients with ABSSSIs; and Minocin, a IV antibiotic of the tetracycline class with activity against gram-positive and gram-negative pathogens.

