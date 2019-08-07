Medifast (NYSE:MED) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medifast (NYSE:MED) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $116.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Medifast is a leading manufacturer and distributor of clinically proven healthy living products and programs. It is the brand recommended by more than 20,000 Doctors. Medifast produces, distributes, and sells weight loss and other health-related products through websites, multi-level marketing, telemarketing, franchised weight loss clinics, and medical professionals. The company launched OPTAVIA, an exclusive brand and product line sold through its community of independent Coaches who offer support and guidance to their Clients. In partnership with OPTAVIA Coaches , franchise partners, resellers and its Scientific Advisory Board, Medifast offers comprehensive wellness products and programs that focus on creating sustainable change by helping people learn to incorporate healthy habits into their lives. “

MED has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine cut Medifast from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Medifast in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock.

MED stock opened at $102.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 0.71. Medifast has a 1 year low of $96.40 and a 1 year high of $260.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $118.00.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $187.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.74 million. Medifast had a return on equity of 61.06% and a net margin of 11.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Medifast will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.94%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd raised its holdings in Medifast by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 315,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,179,000 after purchasing an additional 11,347 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Medifast by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 218,084 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Medifast in the 1st quarter worth $23,832,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Medifast by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 166,518 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,817,000 after acquiring an additional 10,925 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Medifast by 7.4% during the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 146,606 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,810,000 after acquiring an additional 10,075 shares during the period. 98.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medifast Company Profile

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by OPTAVIA, Flavors of Home, and Essential 1 brands.

