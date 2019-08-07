Medalist Diversified REIT (NASDAQ:MDRR) Receives Buy Rating from Aegis

Medalist Diversified REIT (NASDAQ:MDRR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Aegis in a research note issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $5.50 price objective on the stock. Aegis’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.91% from the company’s previous close.

MDRR opened at $4.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.46. Medalist Diversified REIT has a fifty-two week low of $3.71 and a fifty-two week high of $9.75.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Medalist Diversified REIT stock. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT Inc (NASDAQ:MDRR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Medalist Diversified REIT as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

