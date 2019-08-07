Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Sells 617 Shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,795 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 617 shares during the quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 297.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 455.9% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Accenture news, Director Paula A. Price sold 645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.24, for a total value of $125,284.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,304,515.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard Lumb sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.95, for a total value of $393,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,485,278.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,147 shares of company stock valued at $6,597,288 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN stock opened at $188.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $191.02. Accenture Plc has a 12 month low of $132.63 and a 12 month high of $197.47. The company has a market cap of $129.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.04.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Accenture had a return on equity of 36.24% and a net margin of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $11.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture Plc will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ACN. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Accenture from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Accenture from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $180.00 target price on Accenture and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on Accenture from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Accenture from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.38.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

