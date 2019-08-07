Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Sells 315 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. Hanson McClain Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 28,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,773,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 40,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $389,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $315,000.

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $132.19 on Wednesday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $107.34 and a twelve month high of $138.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.36.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

