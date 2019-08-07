Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Sells 1,085 Shares of Douglas Dynamics Inc (NYSE:PLOW)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC reduced its stake in Douglas Dynamics Inc (NYSE:PLOW) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,385 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Douglas Dynamics were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,205 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 87,347 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,325,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 14,307 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 7,824 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Research & Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

PLOW stock opened at $42.85 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $900.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 0.67. Douglas Dynamics Inc has a 1-year low of $33.54 and a 1-year high of $48.05.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $176.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.77 million. Douglas Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 8.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Douglas Dynamics Inc will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

PLOW has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Douglas Dynamics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Douglas Dynamics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th.

Douglas Dynamics Profile

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

