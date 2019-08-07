Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd (BMV:SHY)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd (BMV:SHY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHY. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 42,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,562,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 4,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 41,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,518,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 7,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd stock opened at $84.89 on Wednesday. iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd has a 1 year low of $1,477.38 and a 1 year high of $1,667.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.59.

