Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Increases Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 27.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,223 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 14,341.2% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,456,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,456,000 after acquiring an additional 16,342,389 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,743,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,388,000 after acquiring an additional 260,874 shares during the period. Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 707,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,389,000 after acquiring an additional 16,502 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 577,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,150,000 after acquiring an additional 10,940 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 278,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,396,000 after acquiring an additional 4,884 shares during the period.

Shares of IJS opened at $143.00 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $123.72 and a twelve month high of $174.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $147.27.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

