MD Financial Management Inc. Has $70.70 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

MD Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 9.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,338,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,984 shares during the period. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF makes up 3.4% of MD Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. MD Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $70,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMBS. Cambridge Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 7,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 9,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VMBS opened at $53.08 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $50.19 and a 12 month high of $53.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.83.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were issued a $0.133 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

