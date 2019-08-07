MD Financial Management Inc. Has $34.91 Million Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

MD Financial Management Inc. reduced its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 660,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 665,088 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF makes up 1.7% of MD Financial Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. MD Financial Management Inc. owned approximately 0.89% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF worth $34,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 14,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 62,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,316,000 after purchasing an additional 12,192 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 11,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $365,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 86,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,626,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter.

CWB opened at $52.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.27. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $45.13 and a twelve month high of $54.53.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

