MD Financial Management Inc. Boosts Stake in VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF (BMV:BNDX)

MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF (BMV:BNDX) by 336.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,261,707 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,743,432 shares during the quarter. VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF accounts for about 6.3% of MD Financial Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. MD Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF were worth $129,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF by 150.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,693,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,886,790,000 after buying an additional 41,894,693 shares during the period. Betterment LLC raised its position in shares of VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 17,563,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,491,000 after purchasing an additional 880,531 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,180,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,629,000 after buying an additional 189,337 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,233,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,780,000 after buying an additional 33,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. increased its holdings in VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 885,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,359,000 after buying an additional 21,090 shares in the last quarter.

BMV BNDX opened at $58.36 on Wednesday. VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF has a one year low of $960.00 and a one year high of $1,056.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd were issued a $0.054 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

